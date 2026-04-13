Clippers Play-In Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Clippers clinched their 15th straight winning season on Sunday night by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the regular-season finale. Unfortunately, 42-40 wasn't enough to secure a top-eight finish for the Clippers. Now, LA needs to win two games in a row in the Play-In Tournament after finishing the season ninth in the Western Conference. If they can get out of the Play-In, the Clippers will secure the No. 8 seed and face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

All You Need to Know About the Clippers' Play-In Schedule

What: Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers

When: Wednesday, April 15, 10 pm EST

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

How to Watch: Prime Video

If the Clippers beat the Warriors on Wednesday, they will set up a clash against the loser of the Play-In game between the No. 7 seed (Phoenix Suns) and the No. 8 seed (Portland Trail Blazers). This game will be on the road, and be broadcasted by Prime Video at 10 pm EST.

The Suns and the Blazers play on Tuesday night at 10 pm EST. The winner will become the seventh seed and face the San Antonio Spurs in the first round. The loser will face the Clippers to decide the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

What to Expect from the Clippers-Warriors Clash

The Clippers will be heavily favored against the Warriors on Wednesday night, and not only because they will have home-court advantage. Golden State has been in a free fall since the All-Star break due to the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler and the long-term absences of Steph Curry and Kristaps Porzingis. Lacking continuity, the Warriors finished the season 6-17 in their last 23 games. The Clippers won the season series against the Warriors 3-1, with their only loss coming in the fourth game of the season.

Plus, the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday that there will be a minutes restriction for Curry, Porzingis, and Al Horford on Wednesday. None of the veterans will reportedly play 40 minutes. In fact, since returning from a knee injury, Curry has yet to play 30 minutes in any game.

The Clippers should have the health advantage. After resting Kawhi Leonard in the final game of the season, the Clippers should have their star forward able to play extended minutes. Darius Garland should also be good to go. With Isaiah Jackson's expected return, the Clippers will be at full strength.