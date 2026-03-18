Clippers Injury Report vs. Pelicans: Will Kawhi Leonard & Darius Garland Play?

Ever since Kawhi Leonard tweaked his ankle on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, Clippers fans have been holding their breath for a positive injury update. The star forward was subsequently ruled out for Monday's clash against the Spurs, which resulted in a second consecutive loss for the Clippers. The fact that he was doubtful leading up to that game, however, gave fans some hope that Leonard would be able to return sooner rather than later. It turns out, the 34-year-old forward will only miss one game. In their final injury report before their game against the Pelicans, the Clippers revealed that Leonard will be available to play, along with Darius Garland.

Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland Available, Bennedict Mathurin Out vs. Pelicans

Both Leonard and Garland were listed as questionable all day. The fact that the Clippers play the Pelicans again tomorrow night complicated things. Garland has yet to play both nights of a back-to-back, and many wondered whether he would sit out on the first night of the set against New Orleans. Similarly, most fans expected that Leonard would sit out the first leg to give himself an extra day of rest before returning for Thursday's matchup.

This should give the Clippers a major boost against the Pelicans, who are an impressive 10-6 in their last 16 games. They are playing their best basketball of the season and have no incentive to tank since they don't control their own first-round pick. Plus, they have Dejounte Murray back and have a clean bill of health outside of backup shooting guard Bryce McGowens. This makes them a much more formidable opponent than their 23-46 record suggests.

Even though they have Leonard and Garland available, the Clippers will still be short-handed. In addition to Bradley Beal and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who are out for the season, LA will be without Bennedict Mathurin and Nicolas Batum on Wednesday.

Mathurin is dealing with a toe injury and is undergoing treatment. He will not suit up in the Clippers' three-game road trip, including both games against the Pels. Batum, on the other hand, is sitting out for rest purposes. The coaching staff has been very cautious with the 37-year-old forward all season, managing his minutes to keep him as fresh as possible for a potential postseason run.

The Clippers need Leonard and Garland to be at their best to avoid a three-game losing streak. Whether either player will be on a minutes restriction remains to be seen and will play a huge part in determining the Clippers' success.