Kobe Sanders' Big Improvement Changes Role for the Clippers Going Forward

It's been an up-and-down season for the L.A. Clippers this year, but rookie Kobe Sanders has taken full advantage of the opportunities he's been given.

Coming in as the 50th overall pick, it wasn't clear how much run Sanders would get to begin the season, but there were immediate flashes that he could contribute right away. In his fifth and sixth career games, he scored in double-figures, putting up a then-career-high 17 points in a narrow loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 17.

While Sanders has steadily improved since then, his role in the rotation hasn't been consistent, with players coming in and out of the lineup. Since the All-Star break, however, his three-point shooting has forced the Clippers to keep him on the court.

Sweet-shooting Sanders

In the first half of the season, Sanders put up 6.9 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37% from deep. Those splits were already solid efficiency for a rookie, but he's been even better over the second-half of the season.

In the 18 games he's played since the All-Star break, Sanders has pushed his averages to 7.5 points per game while shooting 54% from the field. Most importantly, he's upped his three-point percentage over that span to 50%, a notable increase.

Sanders was able to come in and contribute right away as a rookie because there's nothing he can't do. Aside from his scoring ability, he's also a solid rebounder for size and a willing playmaker. His defense was already solid, but he's upped his intensity as an on-ball defender, averaging 1.1 steals per game since the All-Star break.

Considering how well-rounded his game is, Sanders becomes that much more valuable to L.A.'s rotation when he's shooting the three well. Even though he's a rookie, the 23-year-old is more polished than most, making it even more essential that the Clippers find an established spot and role for him in the rotation.

In L.A.'s 138-109 demolition of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Sanders provided an example of what he could do for the Clippers as a regular member of the rotation. In 20 minutes off the bench, Sanders dropped 17 points on an efficient 5-for-8 shooting from the field.

Once again, it was his three-point shooting that kept him on the court. For the third time in his last 10 games, Sanders hit three three-pointers. Before his recent hot streak, Sanders had only done that five times all season, a testament to how well the rookie has been shooting the ball as of late.

It's unreasonable to expect Sanders to continue shooting 50% from three for the rest of the season, but if he continues to be a threat from deep, he could easily have an expanded role for the Clippers moving forward.