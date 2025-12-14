Ranking Clippers Starters in Order of Likelihood of Getting Traded at the Deadline

Sitting at 6-19 for the season, the Los Angeles Clippers have been the most disappointing team in the NBA. Even though James Harden and Ivica Zubac have been healthy all season, and Kawhi Leonard has been healthy for the last three weeks, the Clippers are struggling to get on the W column.

While it's clear to many that the Clippers have to pivot and rebuild, the front office has yet to accept reality. Therefore, the team can either be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Regardless of which direction they are going, an active trade season awaits the Clippers. But who is actually at risk of getting traded? Let's rank the highest-paid Clippers in order of least to most likely to get traded.

5. Kawhi Leonard

In an ideal scenario, the Clippers would part ways with Kawhi and kickstart their rebuild. Unfortunately, Leonard's special relationship with the organization complicates matters. One can only see a scenario in which the Clippers trade him if he specifically demands it and chooses a destination.

Even then, his age, injury concerns, and $50 million salary make things difficult. Not too many teams can find that much salary to part ways with in the middle of the season without creating depth or roster spot issues. It's hard to imagine there will be multiple suitors willing to give up significant draft capital. Without that, the Clippers may rather hold onto their star, making it more likely that he stays at least until the summer.

4. Ivica Zubac

Zubac has the most trade value out of all the Clippers. His age, performance, and team-friendly contract make him an attractive trade candidate. Any center-needy team would be wise to at least inquire about Zu. It would take a haul -at least multiple first-round picks or an unprotected first-rounder plus an intriguing young player- for the Clippers to consider moving Zubac.

If the Clippers decide to be sellers at the deadline, Zubac will generate the most interest. The reason he is low on this list is the fact that it seems unlikely that the Clippers will come to their senses and pivot during the season.

3. James Harden

This isn't to say that Harden is likely to get moved, but among the Clippers' Big 3, making the case for Harden's departure is certainly the easiest. He is healthy and playing at a near All-NBA level. At age 36, he only has another year or two left at this level. He has never had a losing season or missed the playoffs. Is he going to be fine with finishing his 17th season in the league on an irrelevant team?

Harden has a player option for $42.3 million for next season. Instead of risking losing him in the offseason, the Clippers would be wise to at least entertain offers for Harden.

2. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Yes, technically, Kris Dunn is the starter, and Bogi comes off the bench. For the purpose of this exercise, however, let's pretend Bogdanovic is the fifth starter. Not only does he play almost the same minutes as Dunn, but he is also the more relevant trade chip due to his $16 million expiring salary. It's rather unlikely that the Clippers would move Dunn since he is on a team-friendly deal and is one of the few solid perimeter defenders on the team.

Bogdanovic, on the other hand, is the ideal trade chip for the Clippers. Depending on whether they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, the Clippers could use Bogdanovic's salary in an upgrade or dump him for tax savings.

1. John Collins

Collins is the third-highest paid player on the team with his $26.6 million salary, but has been nowhere near that level since arriving in LA in exchange for Norman Powell. His contract is expiring after this season, making him an intriguing asset.

If the Clippers are going to add to their roster to make a run before the deadline, Collins almost certainly has to be a part of that deal. A package built around Collins and Bogdanovic allows the Clippers to bring back a salary of over $40 million in a trade. By adding draft capital to the package, the Clippers could acquire another star. That would be ill-advised, but as of now, that seems to be the most likely path for Lawrence Frank and Co.

Read More About the LA Clippers: