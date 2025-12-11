Trade Buzz Around Ivica Zubac Grows After Clippers' Horrendous Start

After the Los Angeles Clippers' 6-18 start to the season, there has naturally been a ton of curiosity about where the organization goes from here. The Clippers have invested a ton of resources into this team centered around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, but it's clear that they are not a title contender. They are almost certainly not a playoff team, either. Will Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank accept this reality and pivot, or will they continue to go all-in on this core to see if they can turn things around this season?

So far, we have no clear indication for whether the Clippers are more likely to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. However, this hasn't stopped the rest of the league from gauging the market for the Clippers' starters.

Pacers Are Reportedly Pursuing Ivica Zubac

One player that has been mentioned in trade rumors lately is Ivica Zubac. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that several teams have called the Clippers to inquire about the 28-year-old center. He added that "multiple suitors are expected to continue pursuing Zubac," and that Indiana Pacers are one of them.

There have been plenty of reports about the Pacers' search for a center on the trade market after parting ways with Myles Turner in the offseason. Their interest in Zubac is, therefore, understandable.

If the Pacers break the bank with an offer that consists of multiple first-round picks and an intriguing young player, the Clippers would be wise to consider a Zubac trade. After dealing Zubac, the question becomes: what happens with Kawhi and Harden?

It would make very little sense to trade Zubac for future assets while holding onto Leonard and Harden. Moving Zubac should only be an option if the Clippers can also trade their two stars. Trading both of them in-season may be too difficult, but finding a new home for one of them becomes a pressing need.

If the Clippers make it clear that they are listening to offers on Zubac, they can certainly expect a bidding war. The Croatian big man is one of the best two-way centers in the league. He can anchor the defense, rebound the ball, and can score in the post or as a rim runner. Plus, he is under contract on a team-friendly deal until the summer of 2028. Zubac would bring back more in a trade than any Clipper on the roster, making it a fascinating decision for the Clippers' front office, especially if the team continues to struggle.

