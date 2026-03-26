Why Clippers Fans Need to Tune Into This NCAA Sweet 16 Matchup on Thursday

With the playoffs around the corner, the Los Angeles Clippers are fully focused on the postseason. That said, fans need to remember that the Clippers own the rights to the Indiana Pacers' first-round pick if it falls between picks 5 and 9 in this year's draft.

For those who haven't kept up with college basketball this season or with the NBA draft world during this cycle, two names projected in that five-to-nine range are Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings.

Both players are freshman guards who are leading elite offenses at the collegiate level and are set to collide Thursday in the start of the Sweet Sixteen. Flemings is a scrappy 6-foot-4 two-way guard who leads Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars. Wagler is a knockdown 6-foot-6 sniper who plays at his own pace for Brad Underwood's Illinois Fighting Illini.

All season, LA has needed another guard outside of Darius Garland to create some offense, and this matchup is a preview of how the Clippers could address that need.

Keaton Wagler vs. Kingston Flemings Gives Clippers Fans a Glimpse Into Their Potential Future

There may not be two guards in this class who are more different than these two.

Flemings is a primarily downhill scorer who relies heavily on his quick first step and speed to score. He has a fluid jumper, which is primarily shown in the midrange, and while he is a capable three-point shooter, connecting on 38.8% of his triples this season, it's not a big part of his game.

From a playmaking aspect, he has flashed elite decision-making in the pick-and-roll and is very capable of making something out of nothing in late-clock situations.

Defensively, Flemings is a stocky guard who uses his frame and overall strength to push around thinner guards on the perimeter. He also reads passing lanes well and has active hands that create great opportunities for the Cougars in the open floor.

Wagler brings a completely different style to the guard position. He is one of this class's most elite shooters and can score off the dribble and off the catch. Wagler has a smooth handle that allows him to run the Illini's offense and create openings for their shooters. He uses his height to pull in rebounds, and while he typically plays at a slower pace, he is developing the skill to adjust his pace to create advantages.

Defensively, Wagler struggles due to his slow foot speed and thin frame, which often leaves him outmatched on that end. If he can bulk up a little and start to really use his long frame to his advantage, I don't doubt he can become a solid defender in the NBA.

The two guards’ counting stats match up fairly evenly, with Flemings averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on nearly 48/39/84 splits. Wagler is averaging 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on nearly 45/41/80 splits.

Things fans should keep an eye on in this matchup are the way Wagler handles the physical style of play, not just Flemings', but this entire Houston team. On Flemings' side, fans should keep an eye on how aggressive he is defensively and whether he can avoid getting into foul trouble.

If the Pacers pick falls outside of the top four and both Wagler and Flemings are on the board, the Clippers should probably go with Wagler. Considering the team is locked in on Darius Garland being a long-term building block, Fleming's style would likely clash with Garland’s. Whereas with Wagler, he can slot in as a shooter right away and provide this team with the much-needed floor spacing, while also giving him the upside to become an elite big guard.