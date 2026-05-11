Clippers Mock Draft Following the Lottery: LA Finds Darius Garland a Backcourt Partner

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA Draft Lottery took place in Chicago, and the ping pong balls favored the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers' 2026 first-round pick was surrendered to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George trade. But LA was gifted a second chance.

Since the Indiana Pacers fell out of the top four, the pick was granted to the Clippers, and they now have the fifth overall selection. This is a massive development for LA, as the outlook for the offseason got a lot brighter.

They have multiple options with this pick. They could trade it for a star player, move back in the draft to get more picks, or stay at five and select a young piece to pair with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. Let's take a look at a likely mock draft, assuming LA stays at five.

Mock Draft for Clippers

The Clippers are in an interesting spot with the fifth pick. This draft is loaded with talent, especially at the guard position. Obviously, Garland will hold the reins in LA's offense, so they need to evaluate a good fit in the backcourt who can play off the ball.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybansta, F, BYU

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G Kansas

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, UNC

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

It feels pretty safe to say that the trio of Dybansta, Peterson, and Boozer will be off the board with the first three selections. The draft combine could change league executives' minds, but that seems unlikely.

Chicago's pick becomes intriguing. If Wilson is still on the board, LA should immediately pivot to the forward from UNC. He would be an exciting pairing with Leonard as someone who can defend at a high level and has good athleticism.

However, Wagler would also be a terrific fit with the Clippers. His draft stock soared after a tremendous freshman season with Illinois, leading his team to the Final Four. He's a 6'6" guard who averaged nearly 18 points per game and shot 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Wagler's versatility and shot-making ability make him an exciting long-term option. His game will translate well in the NBA, which makes him one of the best guards in this draft class. However, a mock draft from tankathon.com has LA selecting point guard Kingston Flemings from Houston, instead.

There will be a lot of talk around Flemings and Arkansas' point guard Darius Acuff Jr. Both players are exciting talents who will make an impact at the next level, but the important thing to consider is fit. If the Clippers stay at five, they need someone who doesn't always need the ball in their hands.

They could utilize Flemings or Acuff Jr. as a backup point guard, but it's unclear if LA wants to invest a top-five pick in a player coming off the bench. If the Clippers are searching for a starter, and they should be, Wilson or Wagler would be viable options.