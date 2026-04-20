The One Player Clippers Can’t Afford to Lose This Offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing to make changes to their roster next season. Armed with cap space, flexibility, assets, and a desire to contend, the Clippers will aggressively pursue upgrades in the offseason.

While revamping the roster, making the right decisions on who to retain is as important as who to bring in. The Clippers' upgrades can't come at the expense of valuable contributors on team-friendly deals.

Clippers Can't Find a Kris Dunn Replacement in the Offseason

Kris Dunn is the perfect example of a player the Clippers must retain. The veteran guard's $5.6 million salary for next season is non-guaranteed, and the Clippers have until June 30 to make a decision. Not only is it a no-brainer to guarantee his deal, but the Clippers should also seriously consider giving him an extension.

The Clippers may choose to let Dunn walk in their attempts to create more cap space ahead of free agency. This would be a mistake as they are unlikely to land a more impactful player for the salary slot of Dunn, who way outplayed his contract in his Clippers tenure.

Dunn was the only Clipper to play all 82 games this season. He also played the most minutes on the team. He started in 68 games and was as reliable as any player on the Clippers. His impact on the defensive side of the ball was particularly noteworthy.

The 32-year-old guard can defend multiple positions and was tasked with guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player on most nights. Not only can he stay in front of most offensive players, but he can also be a disruptive help defender. When tasked with guarding an inferior offensive player, Dunn could help off of that player to make plays and force turnovers. Dunn finished the season in the top five in both total steals and total deflections in the league, making him a versatile defender that head coach Ty Lue could deploy all over the court.

Dunn's offense is still nowhere near his defense, but he has been able to turn himself into a dependable shooter. Teams can't leave him wide open anymore, as Dunn hit over 37% of his threes this season. Add his passing and playmaking, and Dunn is no longer a liability on offense.

That type of two-way contribution is difficult to find on the market. Every team is constantly looking for three-and-D players, and while Dunn isn't the most elite three-point shooter, he will always find a way to get on the court with his defense. The Clippers would be foolish to let that go over $5.6 million for next season.