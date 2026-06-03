Ranking the Clippers' Biggest Needs Before the NBA Draft

June has arrived, which means the NBA Draft is nearly here. The Los Angeles Clippers have an incredibly important decision to make with the fifth overall selection. The top prospects will likely be off the board, which makes for an intriguing decision for LA.

Having this pick gives the Clippers a lot of flexibility. They can choose to stay at five and select a talented rookie to pair with Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard. They could also trade down in the draft to select a position of need while accumulating more assets.

There are plenty of questions surrounding LA's future as the team aims to return to the playoffs next year. Let's rank three major needs ahead of the draft.

3. Shooting

During the regular season, the Clippers ranked 21st in three-pointers made per game (12.4) and 23rd in three-pointers attempted (33.8). Those numbers have to change if this team is going to be competitive. Free agency is a viable option to fix this issue, but the draft presents a chance as well.

Mikel Brown Jr. is one of the best shooters in the draft, but he also displays up-and-down tendencies. His range translates well in the NBA, and he could be a good fit next to Garland. Keaton Wagler is separating himself as one of the best guards after Darryn Peterson. Wagler could help fix LA's shooting woes.

2. Center Position Needs Help

After the Clippers dealt Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers, they were left with Brook Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser to fill in. Lopez did a solid job, averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game over the final 10 games. However, his age and declining athleticism make him a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

Niederhauser has a lot of potential. The 23-year-old will need to showcase a little more before being trusted with heavy minutes. They also have Isaiah Jackson, but LA should be looking for a rim-protecting big man who can rebound and block shots at a high level.

Any center taken with the fifth pick will look like a reach, but Michigan's Aday Mara could be the answer. At 7'4", Mara is an excellent defender, but is also a lot more coordinated than people may think. He can pass and finish around the rim. If the Clippers like Mara, they could trade back and acquire more draft capital.

1. Guard Depth

Garland is the centerpiece of the Clippers' backcourt, but they are lacking quality playmakers behind him. Kris Dunn is coming off an excellent season as an elite defender, but he isn't someone who can run an offense or get off his own shot.

They also have Jordan Miller, and they could re-sign restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin. But there is an opportunity for LA to address that need in the draft. There are a lot of talented guards, as mentioned earlier, and Wagler, Brown Jr., and Kingston Flemings can also address that hole.