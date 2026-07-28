What a Bennedict Mathurin Trade With the Pelicans Would Mean for the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have yet to finalize their roster for next season. Almost a month into free agency, the Clippers still have an open roster spot, even if we assume that the Kawhi Leonard trade will go through.

One of the candidates for that roster spot is restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin. What the Clippers will do with him is also one of the big unanswered questions of their offseason.

A scenario that is becoming increasingly more likely is a sign-and-trade. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Monday that the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as another unnamed suitor, are interested in Mathurin.

Clippers Should Engage With the Pelicans on a Mathurin Sign-and-Trade

As things stand now, the Pelicans don't have the ability to make an offer sheet to Mathurin that would make the Clippers sweat. They have around $8 million in cap space. The Clippers would match any offer near that level. The Pels can create more room by making trades to open up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and stay under the luxury tax. Offloading Jordan Hawkins' contract to do so will cost them future assets, and how interested they will be in doing so is unclear.

This creates an ideal sign-and-trade scenario. It would be wise for the Clippers to do business with the Pelicans, as New Orleans is one of the worst-run teams in the league. It wouldn't be too difficult for GM Lawrence Frank to win a trade against the Pelicans front office.

If the Pelicans are seriously interested in Mathurin, the Clippers could get decent assets in return. The most appealing scenario would include Herb Jones coming to LA.

The Clippers would have to include additional assets, likely future draft picks, to turn Mathurin into Jones. This would upgrade their perimeter defense in a big way, giving them much-needed physicality and versatility on the wing. Even giving up a first-round pick in this transaction would be worth it for the Clippers.

Or, the Clippers could just let Mathurin sign with New Orleans and get back assets. They could get Jordan Hawkins or Saddiq Bey plus draft picks in this deal. If it's for Hawkins, the Clippers could even get back a Pelicans' first-rounder.

Since Mathurin is now a poor fit in LA after the arrival of Keaton Wagler and Brandon Ingram, the Clippers would be wise to let him walk for the right price. Sure, re-signing him on a short-term, team-friendly deal around his qualifying offer of $8.8 million wouldn't be the worst idea. But if the Clippers can get back anything of decent trade value for him, especially from the Pelicans, they shouldn't miss the opportunity.