Clippers Depth Chart and Rotation Assuming Kawhi Leonard Trade Still Goes Through

The Los Angeles Clippers are still waiting on the Kawhi Leonard trade to go through. More importantly, they are waiting to hear about the penalties they may be facing as a result of the cap circumvention investigation.

Regardless of the results of the investigation, the Toronto Raptors and the Clippers are reportedly committed to executing the Leonard trade. Assuming that's still the case, what does the Clippers' rotation look like right now?

Clippers Depth Chart

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Kris Dunn Brandon Ingram Rui Hachimura Brook Lopez Keaton Wagler Gradey Dick Jordan Miller Derrick Jones Jr. Yanic Konan Niederhauser Cam Christie Kobe Sanders Baba Miller Isaiah Jackson

Two-Way Slots: Nick Martinelli (PF), Sean Pedulla (PG), Jamarion Sharp (C)

Clippers Rotation to Start the Season

Of course, there is a chance Keaton Wagler is a starter from Day 1. However, there is no reason to rush things, as the rookie may benefit from coming off the bench and playing against second units at first. This would allow for a smoother transition to the NBA. Plus, Kris Dunn is a cleaner fit next to Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram, as he can take on tough defensive assignments and play off the ball.

Derrick Jones Jr. could also start, either in place of Dunn or Rui Hachimura. Dunn and Jones Jr. together would make for a more balanced and defensively viable team. Jones Jr. and Hachimura both starting next to Garland, Ingram, and Brook Lopez, on the other hand, would create a bigger, more physical team.

So, Ty Lue will have some options. Regardless of who starts, Wagler, Hachimura, Jones Jr., and Dunn will all play a lot of minutes and will close some games for the Clippers.

Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller are the other two role players guaranteed to be in the rotation right away. Miller provides an intriguing shot-creation and scoring combination, and Sanders is a very good wing defender who has a chance to be a solid two-way player in the league for a long time.

With Garland, Wagler, Dunn, Ingram, Miller, Sanders, Hachimura, Jones Jr., and Lopez, the Clippers' nine-man rotation when healthy is clear.

Once Yanic Konan Niederhauser is back, he will surely be in the rotation as the backup center. He could even take over the starting job eventually. Until then, Isaiah Jackson is the most likely tenth man in the rotation since the Clippers lack size and physicality in the frontcourt. New two-way addition Jamarion Sharp will likely get an opportunity early in the season.

Gradey Dick, Baba Miller, and Cam Christie will likely begin the season out of the rotation. With injuries and absences, they will all see playing time. The Clippers presumably want to get a look at Dick before making a decision on his future.

Potential Changes to the Depth Chart

The Clippers still have an open roster spot. Bennedict Mathurin seems like the frontrunner to land that spot. In that scenario, it will be even harder for Christie and Dick to see the floor.

This also creates a crowded shooting guard and small forward rotation. This could lead to more trades. Dunn and Jones Jr. are veterans who have some trade value. The Clippers could move on from one of them to open up more playing time for their young players. Or, they could decide to waive Christie before the season, as he is on a non-guaranteed contract for next season.

There is also a need for more center depth and quality. If the Clippers can manage to create a roster spot with a trade or a release, we could see them adding one more big man.

Before we can think about all of this, however, we need a resolution on the Kawhi Leonard situation. For the Clippers to feel good about finalizing their roster for next season, the Leonard trade has to go through. Otherwise, there may be even more radical changes to this depth chart before the start of the season.