Steve Ballmer Has No Choice But to Sell the Clippers After Disgracing the Franchise

It is a dark day in Los Angeles. In one of the most devastating days in Clippers franchise history, the NBA has dealt a serious punishment to the organization.

Today will have a major impact for at least the next decade of the franchise. It likely means that the Clippers will not be a competitive NBA team for the foreseeable future, and it's all because of the flagrant violation of the league rules and code of conduct by owner Steve Ballmer.

Ballmer has disgraced the Clippers organization, and there is only one way both he and the franchise can move forward: Ballmer selling the team immediately.

Clippers Need a New Owner After Steve Ballmer Cost Them the Next Decade

When Ballmer first acquired the team in 2014, the fanbase rejoiced. This was mostly because Donald Sterling was rightfully hated by everyone.

But Ballmer quickly endeared himself to Clippers fans. He invested heavily in the team. He was willing to spend and pay the luxury tax to make the Clippers a relevant organization and an attractive destination. He helped build Intuit Dome and gave the franchise its own arena. He was very successful in turning the Clippers into a marquee organization.

Until it all came crashing down.

In order to achieve these goals, Ballmer flew too close to the sun. Ballmer and the Clippers may cry foul all they want, but there are simply too many smoking guns lying around that suggest that they were involved in shady business dealings with Kawhi Leonard and team sponsors.

One can take a look at the league's official findings and punishment to get a better idea of what the Clippers were up to. The suggestion that other teams may have also been involved in similar dealings or that this is too severe a punishment is beside the point. The Clippers were the ones who got caught, and now they have to pay the price.

Clippers fans have to keep the right people accountable. It's easy to get upset with Adam Silver or Pablo Torre. But the anger has to be directed at Steve Ballmer. This is yet another instance of a multi-billionaire breaking the rules to get a competitive advantage, only for regular people to suffer from it.

Ballmer can sell the team and reap massive profits of billions of dollars. The fans, on the other hand, will have to follow an organization that has to compete with its hands tied behind its back. Forfeiture of five first-round picks will make it virtually impossible for the Clippers to put together a title contender over the next decade.

For the organization's and Ballmer's sake, it's time for a fresh start. There is a ton of interest in NBA teams right now, with six ownership changes between 2025 and 2026. With record-breaking sales occurring around the league, the Clippers will be better off if Ballmer walks away for good.