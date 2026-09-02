What to Make of NBA's Hefty Kawhi Leonard Punishment to the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were patiently awaiting the NBA's ruling on Kawhi Leonard and the salary cap circumvention investigations. Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and several draft picks, but the trade couldn't be finalized until this investigation was complete.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA has stripped the franchise of five first-round picks (2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033), issued a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer, and suspended general manager Lawrence Frank and President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker.

In addition, Leonard will have to pay $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits by the Clippers.

Long-Term Implications for the Clippers

The franchise is suffering the consequences and is taking a massive hit from the NBA. LA's draft capital has been completely erased for several years. There will be hardly any opportunity to build through the draft in the coming seasons.

But the short-term consequences are also massive. Charania is reporting that Ballmer will be suspended from all league and team activities for one year for seeking to help Leonard obtain off-court income opportunities, as well as several other instances of misconduct.

Zucker is suspended without pay for one year, and Frank is suspended without pay for six months. The league office is also overseeing a compliance and monitoring program for the Clippers over the next five years.

This is a groundbreaking punishment for the organization. The front office will look entirely different in the short term, and the lack of draft capital will make life difficult in the long term. There is no doubt that LA is severely facing the consequences of its poorly judged actions.

What About the Trade?

The Leonard-Raptors trade creates a completely different element to this. In an Instagram statement, Leonard indicates that he expects to be officially traded to Toronto.

"I entered my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone's part to circumvent the salary cap," Leonard said. "...As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate."

Of course, the Clippers could back out of the trade, but that seems highly unlikely. It would be best for both parties to move on from this saga and look ahead. LA would receive some draft capital in this trade, but losing five first-round picks is a detrimental blow.

It will take years for the Clippers to recover from this investigation. While the focus shifts to this upcoming season, LA will certainly shake up the front office, and it must handle affairs differently moving forward.