What Clippers Fans Can Expect Based on the Timberwolves-Joe Smith Scandal

The world came crashing down for LA Clippers fans on Wednesday. The league dealt arguably the most severe punishment in its history to the Clippers in the year-long cap circumvention investigation. The Clippers were found guilty in their dealings with Kawhi Leonard and will have to pay a hefty price.

In addition to the penalties for Steve Ballmer, Gillian Zucker, and Lawrence Frank, the league took away five first-round picks from the Clippers, one from each year between 2029 and 2033.

As devastating as this is for Clippers fans, it is not unprecedented. The league gave a similar punishment to the Minnesota Timberwolves 26 years ago as part of the Joe Smith scandal. What does that saga tell us about the Clippers' situation?

There's A Reason for Optimism for Clippers Fans

Similar to the Clippers, the Timberwolves lost five first-round picks in 2000 after the NBA found out that they had promised to sign Smith to a lucrative, long-term contract if he agreed to sign three straight one-year, below-market-value deals to establish his Bird rights with the team. He would sign deals that would pay him $1.75 million per year, which would allow the Timberwolves to make other moves in hopes of becoming a contender.

Before Smith could sign his third straight such deal in the 2000 offseason, the NBA brought down the hammer and took Minnesota's first-round picks from 2001 to 2005.

This was essentially a death knell for the Timberwolves, who had just won 50 games and had Kevin Garnett finish second in MVP voting the season before. This prevented Minnesota from being able to put a strong supporting cast around Garnett, who was arguably the best player in the league for a several-year stretch in the early 2000s.

In Garnett's prime, the Timberwolves only made it out of the first round once. They were never able to land a rotation player through the NBA Draft in the first half of the decade. This eventually led to Garnett's trade from Minnesota to Boston.

If anything, Minnesota's punishment was harsher because Smith's contract was also voided. He had to sign with the Pistons in free agency, only to return to Minnesota a year later, admittedly for a much less lucrative deal than initially thought.

The fact that Leonard's contract wasn't voided actually benefits the Clippers. They can go through with the trade with the Raptors and get back two first-round picks to start replenishing their asset coffers.

The most encouraging part of the Joe Smith saga for Clippers fans came later.

The NBA eventually returned the 2003 and 2005 picks to the Timberwolves because of good behavior and cooperation with the league. The Clippers can perhaps expect the same.

The league arguably accomplished what it set out to do. They have come down hard on a team accused of cap circumvention. This will be enough to deter other teams from engaging in such activities.

Eventually returning a pick or two to the Clippers doesn't change anything in terms of the league's bottom line. But it could help LA get back on its feet more quickly, which is something the league should want for all of its franchises.