Colin Cowherd Points Out Bronny James is a Good Economic Indicator
It's amazing how fast things can change in sports. A week ago, Bronny James looked like a bust. At least as much of a bust as you can consider the No. 55 pick in the draft. Today though? As of Friday, he's the most bet player in Vegas for NBA Rookie of the Year with nearly a quarter of the wagers being placed on LeBron James's son to win the award.
He remains a long shot because it's the longest of long shots that he actually win the award, but as Colin Cowherd pointed out on The Herd today, the Bronny bets are actually a good reason to bet on America right now.
"Bronny James has become the most popular betting pick for rookie of the year," Cowherd said. "Don't tell me the economy is bad. Clearly there's a lot of money to burn in America. The last seven NBA rookies of the year? None of 'em have spent a day in the G League. And Bronny right now is a G League player. The Democrats should use this during the national convention. The Bronny Index. I'm Joe Biden, I approve this message. Look how good our economy is. People are betting on Bronny to win Rookie of the Year. Flights are packed. We've all got big screens and everybody's betting on Bronny. In an inconceivable award he has no chance to win. That's a strong economy. But it also really speaks to how absolutely dreadful this draft was."
It's a fair point. It might not actually be the best indicator of a strong economy, but it certainly does prove there are a lot of people who are not very good with their money.
While this may end up being a fitting indictment of the 2024 draft class, it's probably just one of those things that is fun to bet on. If you like LeBron and you're rooting for his son to succeed and you have a few extra bucks you never want to see again, this is the ultimate flex. Even if the betting slip turns out to be nothing more than proof you aren't a hater.