Cooper Flagg Addresses Potential Fit With Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks presumed No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg on his possible fit in Dallas:



“I haven’t thought about it a ton yet. Just trying to take this one day at a time. Wherever I end up, wherever it is, I’m just going to try to be me to the best of my abilities...” #MFFL



(🎥: @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/OVviD58Dj7