Cooper Flagg Addresses Potential Fit With Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks overcame incredible odds to win the 2025 NBA draft lottery and reportedly plan to select Duke's Cooper Flagg with the top selection. The soon-to-be No. 1 pick has given his thoughts on playing in Dallas.
While at the NBA draft combine, Flagg was asked about his fit with the Mavericks and claimed he hadn't given it too much thought yet.
"I haven't thought about it a ton yet," Flagg said. "Just trying to take this one day at a time. But for me, wherever I end up, wherever it is, I’m just going to try to be me to the best of my ability."
Later, he was asked a similar question and opened up a bit more, specifically shouting out fellow Duke product Dereck Lively II.
"As far as Dallas goes, they've got a lot of really good pieces," Flagg said. "D-Live, coming form Duke, that's pretty cool. So I think it would be a really cool opportunity."
Flagg has been projected as the top pick in this year's draft since before he even stepped on the court at Duke. Now he's about to realize that dream. Dallas will add him to a core that includes Lively, Anthony Davis and another fellow Duke alum Kyrie Irving.