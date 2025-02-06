De'Aaron Fox Jokes That First Quarter With Young Spurs Nucleus Made Him Feel Old
De'Aaron Fox found the fountain of youth as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. After the blockbuster trade which saw the star guard dealt from the Sacramento Kings, Fox made his debut as a Spur Wednesday night.
He was interviewed by ESPN after playing eight minutes in his first quarter with the team. As he wiped off the sweat, Fox joked that San Antonio's young core, which includes the second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama, aged him at the ripe age of 27.
"Playing with all these young guys, one, they make me feel old," Fox said on the ESPN broadcast. "But then we come out here and they're all dunking, then I feel like I'm young again. I think we had a great first quarter, it's going well."
Fox scored 24 points and had 13 assists along with five rebounds and three steals in his San Antonio debut Wednesday. He's the first player in franchise history to have a 20-point, 10-assist game in his debut. His new co-star, Wembanyama, had 24 points of his own along with 12 boards.
Wembanyama also had the game-winning free throw with three seconds left. He intentionally missed the second to throw off the Atlanta Hawks who didn't have any timeouts. The Spurs won 126–125 with their new star point guard.
It was a special debut for Fox, who fit right in with his new team on Wednesday night.