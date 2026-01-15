Dell Curry Had Emotional Reaction to Hornets’ Decision to Retire His No. 30 Jersey
The first No. 30 Curry jersey retired across the NBA won’t be by the Warriors. The original Curry to don the No. 30, Steph’s father Dell, will see his name and number go into the rafters at Spectrum Center on March 19 when the Hornets honor him at their game against the Magic.
Dell holds the Hornets record for games played (701) and has the second most points in franchise history with 9,839 behind only Kemba Walker. Currently a broadcaster and ambassador for the team, Charlotte surprised their franchise legend in a set-up interview where Curry’s broadcast partner Eric Collins revealed the news to him.
“Nothing tops this,” he said as a logo commemorating his upcoming jersey retirement was flashed on the scoreboard. “Charlotte’s home, the Hornets are home. It’s in my DNA, when we lose a game I lose with them. Oh my gosh, man.”
Steph, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, shared an emotional message for his father which was shown after the Hornets made the surprise.
“You are immortal in Hornets history and legacy and I couldn’t be more proud,” the Warriors superstar said over video.
No. 30 will be just the second number retired by the Hornets, joining Bobby Phills’s No. 13 in the rafters. In 10 seasons as a Hornet, Dell averaged 14 points per game while shooting 40.5% from three. He was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1994.
Although the Warriors already played the Hornets in Charlotte this season, Golden State has the day off on March 19 as the team is on an East-coast swing in between games in Boston and Detroit. Dell’s other son, Seth, is currently a member of the Warriors, too. Surely, the Curry brothers will do what they can to get the team plane to make a stop in Charlotte so they can attend their dad’s big night.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman