Dell Curry Had Emotional Reaction to Hornets’ Decision to Retire His No. 30 Jersey

The first No. 30 Curry jersey retired across the NBA won’t be by the Warriors. The original Curry to don the No. 30, Steph’s father Dell, will see his name and number go into the rafters at Spectrum Center on March 19 when the Hornets honor him at their game against the Magic.

Dell holds the Hornets record for games played (701) and has the second most points in franchise history with 9,839 behind only Kemba Walker. Currently a broadcaster and ambassador for the team, Charlotte surprised their franchise legend in a set-up interview where Curry’s broadcast partner Eric Collins revealed the news to him.

“Nothing tops this,” he said as a logo commemorating his upcoming jersey retirement was flashed on the scoreboard. “Charlotte’s home, the Hornets are home. It’s in my DNA, when we lose a game I lose with them. Oh my gosh, man.”

On March 19th, No. 30 will be raised to the rafters.



Dell Curry’s lasting legacy as a player, broadcaster, and ambassador for more than 25 years with our organization will forever be honored and celebrated.



🔗 https://t.co/CwvIXYB1HQ | @realdellcurry pic.twitter.com/N7s5iOxAmB — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 14, 2026

Steph, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, shared an emotional message for his father which was shown after the Hornets made the surprise.

“You are immortal in Hornets history and legacy and I couldn’t be more proud,” the Warriors superstar said over video.

No. 30 will be just the second number retired by the Hornets, joining Bobby Phills’s No. 13 in the rafters. In 10 seasons as a Hornet, Dell averaged 14 points per game while shooting 40.5% from three. He was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1994.

Although the Warriors already played the Hornets in Charlotte this season, Golden State has the day off on March 19 as the team is on an East-coast swing in between games in Boston and Detroit. Dell’s other son, Seth, is currently a member of the Warriors, too. Surely, the Curry brothers will do what they can to get the team plane to make a stop in Charlotte so they can attend their dad’s big night.

