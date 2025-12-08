Desmond Bane Fined $35K for Chucking Basketball at OG Anunoby Like a Dodgeball
Desmond Bane is facing a hefty fine for his actions in the Magic’s 106–100 loss to the Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Bane and teammate Anthony Black chased Knicks forward OG Anunoby down the court on a fast break. Black got there in time and stripped Anunoby of the basketball. As Black and Anunoby flew out of bounds, the basketball bounced inbounds.
That’s when Bane decided to make quite the strange move. He grabbed the basketball, set his feet like he was winding up for a big throw, and he chucked the ball at Anunoby out of bounds.
Bane was whistled for a technical foul.
On Monday, the NBA fined Bane $35,000 for “throwing the game ball with force at an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner,” according to a statement by the league.
Following the game, Bane did share a laugh and a handshake with Anunoby. But he’ll have to pay the fine either way.