Details of Heat’s Failed Final Trade Offer for Kevin Durant Revealed
The Houston Rockets emerged as winners of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes on Sunday, coming to an agreement with the Phoenix Suns on a league-shifting trade.
The Suns had been in talks with a handful of teams in recent weeks, but the Rockets and the Miami Heat were the two teams most involved over the last couple of days, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
While Houston ultimately won out, Miami was very much in the game until the end. Charania detailed what the Suns were asking for from the Heat before they ultimately reached an agreement with the Rockets.
"The Heat made multiple offers for Durant but ultimately turned down the opportunity to place Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, the No. 20 pick and other draft assets in a deal, sources said," wrote Charania on Sunday.
The Rockets won the bidding war with their offer of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick and five second round picks. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that offer was one the Heat could not contend with. Moving on from the trio of young assets, as well as additional draft capital including their own first-round pick this year, was seemingly too much for the Heat to part with in order to land Durant.
Durant heads to Houston with one year left on his contract, due to make $54.7 million in 2025-26. He becomes eligible for a new two-year extension as a result of the trade.