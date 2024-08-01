Devin Booker Had Awesome Gift for Fan in Paris Wearing His Phoenix Suns Jersey
Team USA has won each of its first two games at the 2024 Olympics, taking care of business against Serbia and South Sudan during their opening two group phase matchups.
They won't take to the court again until Friday, so members of the team opted to use some of their free time on Thursday to stroll around Paris. Among them was Devin Booker, and he spotted a fan of his wearing his No. 1 Phoenix Suns jersey in the middle of the city.
Clearly overjoyed to spot an international fan of his, Booker approached the individual while filming him and asked for his shoe size. He then walked the fan over to a car and pulled out a pair of his signature Nike Book 1's and handed it to the fan, encouraging him to swap out his current footwear for the gifted pair.
"My boy reppin out here," said Booker as he approached the fan in the purple Suns jersey. "It's called right place right time."
That's certainly a moment the fan will never forget, having been spotted on the street by the very player whose jersey he was wearing.
Booker has started each of Team USA's first two games at the Olympics. He scored 12 points in the win against Serbia and added 10 points against South Sudan.