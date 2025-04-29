Donovan Mitchell Had Heartfelt Postgame Message for Kevin Love After His Dad's Death
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished off their sweep of the Miami Heat with a 55-point win at home on Monday night.
While Mitchell led the way with 22 points, after the game he took a few moments to talk about Miami Heat big man Kevin Love, whose dad died over the weekend. Mitchell and Love were briefly teammates in the 2022-23 season in Cleveland. Instead of talking about the win and what's next for the Cavs, Mitchell wanted to let Love know he was thinking of him during this tough time.
"First of all I want to give my condolences to Kevin Love and his family, that’s my dog," he said while be interviewed by TNT's Dennis Scott. He's been a part of a lot of success here in Cleveland. My brother, I love you and I’m keeping you in my prayers, man."
Love spent time away from the Heat during the end of the season to be with his dad, who was battling an illness. He was at Monday night's game but he didn't dress for it.
Stan Love, who played in 226 NBA game, was 76.