Donovan Mitchell Uses Perfect Metaphor for Weight of Cavs' Comeback Win Over Celtics

This road win means a lot to Cleveland.

Brigid Kennedy

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell vs. Boston Celtics on Feb 28, 2025.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell vs. Boston Celtics on Feb 28, 2025. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers scored a comeback road win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night, rebounding from 25-3 deficit in the first quarter for an eventual 123–116 victory.

Unsurprisingly, much of that success was fueled by a dominant performance from 28-year-old guard Donovan Mitchell, who put up a season-best 41 points (26 of them in the second half), three rebounds, and five assists.

After the game was over, Mitchell took a second to reflect on the contest, and used the perfect metaphor to describe what the weight of the victory meant to the Cavs.

"At the end of the day, we've done a lot of really good things this season, but I keep telling my guys we haven't done anything. All the hype, all the 15-0, and all that. That's great, that's phenomenal, but we haven't done anything yet. These guys, this is a measuring stick," he said, alluding to playing against the Celtics. "These guys have won a championship and we want to continue to get to where they're at. And you know, we saw that, we took steps. And like I told you this morning, we could've won by 40, lost by 40, the biggest thing is how do we continue to adjust on the fly, game by game? I'm really proud of our group, locking in, and we gotta do it again."

Mitchell definitely has a point. The match-up itself— No.1 in the East vs. the defending NBA champions—felt like a statement game, especially as this could very well be the set-up for this year's Eastern Conference final. Of course, there is still time left and a lot could change by then—injuries, momentum, etc.— but the Cavs will probably rest a bit easier tonight knowing they were able to put Boston away at home.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

