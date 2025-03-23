Draymond Green Had a Brutally Honest Quote After Warriors' Disappointing Loss to Hawks
Every game counts for the Golden State Warriors as they look to avoid the play-in tournament by securing nothing worse than the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for Golden State, its 124–115 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks could loom large at the end of the season.
Draymond Green did not mince words about the disappointing effort during his postgame media availability.
"Bad loss," the Warriors forward said. "It's a terrible loss. Eleven games left with everything to play for, you shouldn't have a loss like this."
Green went 2-for-7 and scored five points in 35 minutes of action as Golden State played without Steph Curry. Atlanta was able to race out to a 40–23 lead after the first quarter and Steve Kerr's side was never able to right the ship.
Despite the loss, the Warriors remain in sole possession of the sixth spot in the West, but the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers lurk just a half-game behind—making the few remaining contests even more crucial.