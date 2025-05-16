Draymond Green Doesn't Pin Warriors Loss on Steph Curry's Injury
The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday night after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat them in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Now that the Warriors' season is over, there's a lot of reflection going on within the team. One of the biggest question marks surrounding the team's postseason run revolves around Stephen Curry, who missed four of the five games in the series vs. the Timberwolves after he strained his hamstring in Game 1.
Would the Warriors have been able to win the series if Curry was healthy? That question will never be answered. And, Draymond Green doesn't think the Warriors should dwell on this, or even blame their loss on the fact that Curry was out.
"I wholeheartedly believe if Steph was healthy we could've done that," Green said. "... On the flip side you can't sit here and be like 'We would have won' had Steph hadn't got hurt. No, we've been on the other side of that. So respect it when it don't go your way. ... Unfortunately this time, luck wasn't our side and Steph Curry got hurt. ... Take the good with the bad. The Minnesota Timberwolves ended our season and beat us regardless of who we had on the floor. ... It sucks for Steph that he wasn't able to be out there.
"Under no circumstance will I be like 'Ah, man, they lucky Steph not...' Nah, they won."
The Warriors have historically been pretty successful without Curry in the playoffs. Before his absence in the Timberwolves series, the Warriors were 9-3 without Curry in the postseason. They lost all four games without Curry vs. Minnesota this postseason, though.