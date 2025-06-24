SI

Draymond Green Had Five-Word Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's 'Familiar' Injury

Hali's Achilles tear jogged Green's memory.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on May 12, 2025.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on May 12, 2025. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA community was ablaze with shocked reactions and well wishes during Sunday night's Finals Game 7 after Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton went down early in the contest with what would later be deemed an Achilles tear.

No basketball player wants to get injured, especially not during the NBA's season finale. But more than that, no one wants to suffer an Achilles injury, which can take a long time to recover from and prove potentially career-altering depending on your age and body.

Among the many who understand this fact is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who, despite not having suffered an Achilles tear himself, is acutely aware of how such an injury to a star player can really derail your Finals.

On Sunday, Green posted this five-word message on Threads in response to Haliburton's injury: "Damn man… smh too familiar."

The "too familiar" bit of that missive is very likely a reference to the 2018–19 Finals, when then-Warriors forward Kevin Durant tore his Achilles during Game 5. Much like Haliburton, Durant had been dealing with a calf issue leading up to the rupture. And much like the Pacers, the Dubs would go on to lose the series (though theirs would finish in six, versus the Toronto Raptors).

All to say, watching last night's contest was probably a walk down memory lane for Green, who went through a very similar situation not too long ago.

Hopefully Haliburton, who is set to have surgery on Monday night, has a speedy recovery.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA