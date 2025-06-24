Draymond Green Had Five-Word Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's 'Familiar' Injury
The NBA community was ablaze with shocked reactions and well wishes during Sunday night's Finals Game 7 after Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton went down early in the contest with what would later be deemed an Achilles tear.
No basketball player wants to get injured, especially not during the NBA's season finale. But more than that, no one wants to suffer an Achilles injury, which can take a long time to recover from and prove potentially career-altering depending on your age and body.
Among the many who understand this fact is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who, despite not having suffered an Achilles tear himself, is acutely aware of how such an injury to a star player can really derail your Finals.
On Sunday, Green posted this five-word message on Threads in response to Haliburton's injury: "Damn man… smh too familiar."
The "too familiar" bit of that missive is very likely a reference to the 2018–19 Finals, when then-Warriors forward Kevin Durant tore his Achilles during Game 5. Much like Haliburton, Durant had been dealing with a calf issue leading up to the rupture. And much like the Pacers, the Dubs would go on to lose the series (though theirs would finish in six, versus the Toronto Raptors).
All to say, watching last night's contest was probably a walk down memory lane for Green, who went through a very similar situation not too long ago.
Hopefully Haliburton, who is set to have surgery on Monday night, has a speedy recovery.