Draymond Green Knows His Future With the Warriors Isn’t Entirely in His Control

The Warriors dynasty as we’ve known it for the past decade-plus might officially be over. While Steph Curry is sure to be back with Golden State next year, coach Steve Kerr is still deciding on his future plans, and Draymond Green has acknowledged that while he’d like to be back with the Warriors, it’s not as simple as him signing on the dotted line.

Green was working his second job (or third, depending on where you count his podcast) on Wednesday night as a panelist for Inside the NBA. Asked by the crew about his potential future, Green had a grounded perspective on the upcoming offseason.

“For me? No, I don’t see myself in another uniform,” Green told Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. “But I am also understanding of this business, and know it takes them to want me as much as I want them in order for it to continue going.”

While Barkley seems to think that the Warriors’ run is over regardless of how they handle the future of Kerr, Curry and Green, Golden State has a fascinating offseason ahead, with several decisions that will carry significant emotional and financial weight.

The Warriors have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, with Green’s future chief among them

Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates with guard Stephen Curry. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Warriors selected Green in the second round of the 2012 draft, and he has played the entirety of his career with Golden State, serving as the defensive anchor of the franchise’s dynastic run. But that rich history does not necessarily mean he will be back next year.

Green, 36, has a $27.7 million player option for the upcoming season, but has been clear that he wants to work on an extension that keeps him tied with the franchise for longer, presumably until he’s ready to retire.

But whether or not an extension makes sense for the Warriors remains to be seen. Golden State is working every angle imaginable to find one more championship run in the Curry era—the big swing deals for Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porziņģis in recent seasons have shown the franchise's eagerness to do so—and it’s possible that Green is not a part of next year’s plan. While he remains one of the elite defenders in the NBA, the Warriors are coming up against a difficult salary cap situation, and if they want to bring in another star to pair with Curry, moving on from Green might be the only way to do it.

On the one hand, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors without Green, and Green without the Warriors. On the other, we’ve already seen that Golden State’s front office is willing to make difficult decisions in the interest of its long-term prospects, as in the case of Klay Thompson, another foundational piece of the franchise’s championship run.

Beyond Green, it’s also possible that Kerr is not back to coach the Warriors next season—his contract is up, and he was clear that he planned to take some time after the official end of the team’s campaign before deciding on coming back.

Green, Kerr and Curry were sure to acknowledge the end of this year together, just in case it really was the end

The Warriors' season came to an end in the play-in tournament just before the start of the playoffs. After a thrilling comeback in their first game of the tournament that gave us flashbacks of the dynasty at its peak, Golden State was unable to secure the No. 8 seed in the West, losing out to the Suns.

As the game ticked towards its conclusion, Green, Curry and Kerr embraced in a moment that certainly felt like it could be the end.

“I don't know what's gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death,” Kerr told his two veterans. Fittingly, Green followed up that sweet moment with an ejection from the bench.

Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, & Draymond Green Hug in the Final Minutes of the Play-In & Their Season pic.twitter.com/wKNBXYZZiY — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 18, 2026

"I've never been so uncertain since early in my career on what happens next, but I'm truly at a loss now because you just don't know what direction will be what," Green said of the moment in the following days on his podcast. "Steph, myself, Steve shared a moment in what could be our last time playing with Steve as our coach. I'm happy we got to share that moment. He didn't miss the moment. It was a big deal. I hope he’s our coach next year. You want my opinion, I think not just because it just feels like that. It felt like that was it. I also hope I'm on this team next year. We also don't know that. And man, if it was, what a run it's been. So lucky to have 12 years with Steve as my coach. We shall see. I don't know."

Indeed, we shall see. There’s still a chance Kerr and Green are both back in Golden State next year. Kerr’s decision feels wholly his own, while the Warriors and Green could potentially find a middle ground on money that makes Green feel valued while not completely hindering the franchise from making moves elsewhere.

But Green knows that it’s not just up to him. Before anything else, the NBA is a business.

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