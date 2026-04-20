Draymond Green on Moment With Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr: ‘It Felt Like That Was It'

The Warriors' season ended last week with a play-in loss to the Suns. Near the end of the game Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr got together and shared a moment on the court. During their brief huddle the coach told his players that he loved them to death.

Some thought this moment could be a sign that this might be the last time these three share a court as members of the same team. On Monday morning Green revealed that he is one of the people who thinks that may be the case.

In a clip from the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the longtime Golden State star said that he doesn't think Kerr will be back with the team next season and on top of that, he's unsure about his own future with the organization.

Draymond on Steve Kerr’s future as Warriors Coach:



“I hope he’s our coach next year, you want my opinion, I think not… it felt like that was it.” pic.twitter.com/6wqhI6izc6 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) April 20, 2026

"I've never been so uncertain since early in my career on what happens next, but I'm truly at a loss now because you just don't know what direction will be what," said Green. "Steph, myself, Steve shared a moment in what could be our last time playing with Steve as our coach. I'm happy we got to share that moment. He didn't miss the moment. It was a big deal. I hope he’s our coach next year. You want my opinion, I think not just because it just feels like that. It felt like that was it. I also hope I'm on this team next year. We also don't know that. And man, if it was, what a run it's been. So lucky to have 12 years with Steve as my coach. We shall see. I don't know."

The Warriors drafted Curry with the No. 9 pick in the 2009 NBA draft and then took Green in the second round three years later. Two years after that Kerr took over as coach. With Curry, Green and Kerr they went to the Finals five straight seasons and won four championships in eight years.

Now they've missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. The only reason to keep the gang together at this point is sentimentality and after experiencing so much success with that core, they could certainly be forgiven for doing so, but the way that Kerr and Green have been talking, it seems unlikely that's what will happen. They did already trade away Klay Thompson, the other core member of those championship teams.

Kerr can retire from coaching and sit around admiring the nine championship rings he won as a player and coach. Or if he gets bored he'd be welcome back to broadcasting by any of the league's partners.

Curry, who averaged 26.6 points per game this season, but only played in 43 games, will have the option to keep playing for the Warriors as long as he wants and retire having played for just one team. With Jimmy Butler returning next season they could certainly try and build around the two of them.

Green, fittingly, is the real wild card. Do the Warriors want him back? He'll turn 36 before next season, but is only one year removed from an All-Defensive Team season. He could be the veteran many teams could use if they are prepared to deal with all the other headaches that come with Draymond being Draymond.

Whatever happens next, it seems incredibly unlikely that they do it together.

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