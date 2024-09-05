Dwyane Wade Refused to Wear No. 3 With Cavs for Funny Reason
Dwyane Wade was on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, back in July. Wade discussed a number of topics including the his place in history, the Olympics, playing with LeBron James and just about everything else you think of when you hear the name Dwyane Wade.
He also discussed something that most of us, including Wade, would like to forget—his time in Cleveland. In a clip posted today, Wade, Anthony and co-host Mero all agreed that Wade's Cleveland jersey was simply "nasty." Wade even went as far as to say it was a "hopefully you forget it type number."
Melo broached the subject by saying, "We talk about a lot of bulls--- jerseys on here. You got one of them. That Cleveland jersey? That is nasty work."
Wade agreed saying he didn't want to wear his No. 3 jersey "because I was like, nah, this ain't a good look. I wore my Olympic number."
Wade played just 46 games in Cleveland before they traded him back to the Miami Heat. In Wade's own words, "They got me out of there quicker than a motherf-----."