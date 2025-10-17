NBA Eastern Conference Preview: This Team Is Favorite Because East Is So Bad
Each season, Sports Illustrated asks a handful of anonymous scouts to rate the top NBA teams in each conference for an unfiltered prediction of what to expect. Here’s how we see the Eastern Conference teams finishing in the 2025–26 season and a scout’s take on those projected to make the postseason.
1. Cavaliers
You have to make Cleveland the prohibitive favorites, just because the East is so bad. The Cavs are so good defensively. Evan Mobley took a big step last season, and he’s only going to get better. Lonzo Ball is a great pickup for them. He’s a real point guard. He can defend and he can shoot. He’s never been healthy, but when he plays, he’s really good.
2. Magic
The Magic overpaid for Desmond Bane, no question. But he’s a good addition because their three top guys—Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs—aren’t great shooters. Bane gives them exactly what they were lacking. He’s also a guy they can run pick-and-roll for. And he doesn’t hurt them on defense, which is Orlando’s strength.
3. Knicks
Seriously, the Knicks’ offseason additions are meaningless. Jordan Clarkson has been on the decline. Guerschon Yabusele is overrated—he put up decent numbers last season on a terrible Sixers team. Mike Brown is a good coach but he has a history of wearing on teams. For all the grief Tom Thibodeau got for grinding guys down, Mike does the same thing. I don’t think New York will be as good as it was last year.
4. 76ers
Is Joel Embiid healthy? That’s the only question with the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey is good, but I feel like he’s thrived on being a second or third option. Without Embiid on the floor, it’s harder for Maxey to get downhill. Paul George doesn’t really scare me anymore because I just feel like he’s cooked. But if Embiid is healthy, he can carry Philadelphia.
5. Hawks
In Atlanta, Kristaps Porzingis is a massive question. Which version are you going to get? How much is he going to play? He can make a difference, especially defensively, when he’s out there. Porzingis is not really a lob threat but you can play pick-and-pop with him. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was a good pickup. Zaccharie Risacher should keep improving. Jalen Johnson is a beast offensively. It all looks good. There’s pressure on Trae Young to glue it all together.
6. Bucks
This is the worst roster the Bucks have had in their post-title years. Myles Turner will give them more than Brook Lopez did last year, and Kyle Kuzma will be better in a full season. But this is a guard-dominant league and you’re not winning anything with Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. as your backcourt.
7. Pistons
The Pistons are a real threat. Cade Cunningham’s a f---ing stud. He’s one of my favorite players in the league. Duncan Robinson taking over Malik Beasley’s role shouldn’t be that much of a drop-off. Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey play hard and have a little bit of skill, but bring more to the table because of their athleticism and their effort. Putting those guys beside Cunningham with some shooting is pretty tough. I expect them to make a little bit of a jump.
8. Heat
I’m a big Norman Powell fan. He can score in multiple ways, and that’s something Miami needs. That was what they were looking for Terry Rozier to do when they got him. He can do that a little but not to the level of Norm. So if nothing else, he’s an upgrade over Terry. He’s not replacing Jimmy Butler’s intangibles in terms of the winning plays and defense and toughness. Not that Norm isn’t tough, I just think he’s a hired scorer, and he’ll do that pretty well in the East.
9. Celtics
The Celtics still have pretty good parts. Jaylen Brown is a great athlete, he’s going to be able to score. With Jayson Tatum out, Derrick White will excel in a bigger role. Payton Pritchard is going to explode this year, and they still have Sam Hauser, so they have as much shooting as anybody. I think they’re going to struggle with their frontcourt, but in the East, I don’t really see many players who will create a whole lot of problems for them. Someone like Banchero, maybe, but Jaylen can guard up. The Celtics will be better than people are expecting, especially with the other injuries around the conference.
10. Bulls
11. Raptors
12. Hornets
13. Pacers
14. Nets
15. Wizards
