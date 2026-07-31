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Eladio Carrión on LeBron James & the Sports Behind His Biggest Songs

Eladio Carrión sits down with Sports Illustrated to reveal the stories behind sports-inspired tracks like “Kemba Walker,” “Mbappé,” “RKO” and “Ohtani.” He shares what it was like filming with WWE legend Randy Orton, explains why today is an incredible time to be a sports fan and reveals which athlete could inspire his next song.
SI Video Staff|
Eladio Carrión on LeBron James & the Sports Behind His Biggest Songs
Eladio Carrión on LeBron James & the Sports Behind His Biggest Songs
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SI Video Staff
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