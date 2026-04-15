Erik Spoelstra Argues LaMelo Ball Should’ve Been Ejected After Tripping Bam Adebayo

LaMelo Ball may have hit a game-winner for the Hornets to stay alive in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday night, but he was the center of a controversial injury on the court earlier in the game.

In the second quarter of the play-in game, which Charlotte went on to win 127–126 in a thrilling overtime, Ball fell while failing to make a layup. As he was falling down, the Prime Video cameras caught Ball seeming to grab Miami star center Bam Adebayo’s ankle, which brought him down to the ground pretty hard. Adebayo landed hard on his tailbone while trying to catch his balance. He remained on the court in pain for a few minutes before heading to the locker room. He missed the rest of the game.

The play wasn’t reviewed for a flagrant foul, which was a controversial topic on social media. It’s unknown whether there was ill intent in Ball’s move or if it was a complete accident, though the Hornets star said after the game it was the latter. Regardless, he injured the Heat’s best overall player and leading rebounder.

DID LAMELO TRIP BAM HERE!? 😬



Not an ideal start to the post season for Miami, as Bam Adebayo exits the court with a lower back injury after a hard landing.#NBA pic.twitter.com/s7x8OOoPIW — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) April 15, 2026

After the game, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the controversial move, and he didn’t hold back his thoughts on it.

“I didn’t see it, but I don't think it's cute. I don't think it's funny. I think it’s a stupid play, it’s a dangerous play. Obviously our best player is out. I’m not making any excuse. ... I don't think it belongs in the game, tripping guys, shenanigans. Somebody has to see that.

“... [Ball] should’ve been thrown out of the game from that.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the LaMelo Ball play that knocked Bam Adebayo out of the Play-In game: “I don't think it's cute. I don't think it's funny. I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play. Obviously, our best player was out. I’m not making an excuse. The Hornets… pic.twitter.com/J4MuEWD6Dk — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 15, 2026

Spoelstra mentioned above how the referees should’ve noticed the play and called a flagrant foul or even ejected Ball for his actions. Spoelstra was seen arguing with an official after nothing was called on Ball while Adebayo was noticeably in pain.

Heat legend Udonis Haslem spoke on the Prime Video broadcast at halftime with similar views, stating that the referees definitely should’ve called something in the moment. However, he expressed that he doesn’t believe Ball purposefully meant to injure Adebayo.

“You go for a loose ball, Bam goes to grab the loose ball, but it bounces I think off LaMelo. LaMelo grabs Bam’s leg, definitely a little WWE there but what I will say is LaMelo is not a dirty player. I don’t think he meant that intentionally to hurt Bam, but in the height of the moment when everything’s going on, sometimes you make split-second decisions. I think he made a split-second decision,” Haslem said. “... Unfortunately, the thing is the ref’s sitting right there, that’s gotta be a call. Something has to be called ... that’s a huge, huge play to miss.”

"LaMelo [Ball] grabs Bam's [Adebayo] leg, definitely a little WWE there but what I will say is LaMelo is not a dirty player. ... The ref's sitting right there... something has to be called."



Udonis Haslem on @NBAonPrime halftime show.pic.twitter.com/RvpMS9Vqrf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 15, 2026

LaMelo Ball apologized after the game, and said he’d check in on Bam Adebayo

In his post-game press conference, Ball provided an apology to Adebayo, sharing that it was an accidental move on his part.

“I apologize on that one. I got hit in the head, didn't really know where I was, but I'mma check on him and see if he's okay and everything,” Ball said.

When asked whether he intentionally grabbed Adebayo’s ankle, Ball responded by saying he hadn’t seen the tape yet, and reiterated that he was hit in the head.

"I apologize on that one. I got hit in the head, didn't really know where I was, but I'mma check on him and see if he's okay and everything."



—LaMelo Ball on the play that led to Bam Adebayo leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/79VIG5kuMK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2026

Could LaMelo Ball be suspended for tripping Bam Adebayo?

The NBA released the pool report after the game with crew Zach Zarba providing responses on the seemingly missed call on Ball. The crew wasn’t able to review the play in real time because a whistle wasn’t blown before a fast break after Adebayo’s fall. The crew reviewed the play during halftime, but still couldn’t go back and place a flagrant foul on Ball, even if they assessed that as the correct call.

From here, though, the NBA’s league operations will review the incident and decide whether Ball will be given a flagrant foul.

“At this point, that goes to league operations, and they’ll make a determination on that in the coming days. So, they will make that determination and go from there,” Zarba said.

The league could choose to hand Ball a suspension for Friday’s second play-in game if they deem the action worthy of one. In the NBA playoffs, players must earn four points of flagrant fouls to receive a one-game suspension, with a flagrant 1 worth one point and a flagrant 2 worth two points and an automatic ejection. Ball wasn’t ejected on Tuesday night, but the league could issue a punishment if it decides that the play rises to that level. We’ll likely hear the league’s decision either on Wednesday or Thursday before the Friday contest.

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