Many NBA Executives Believe Timberwolves Won Karl-Anthony Towns Trade With Knicks
Following this week's blockbuster trade that saw Karl-Anthony Towns head from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks, just about everyone has weighed in to share their opinion on what side got the better end of the bargain.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that he's done his due diligence on the deal, reaching out to hear the thoughts of other NBA front office members. According to Windhorst, the general perception of the deal around the league is that it was the Timberwolves who came away as the trade's winner.
During ESPN's NBA Today on Thursday, Windhorst expressed his surprise at just how many executives felt that Minnesota's acquisition of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo—as well as a conditional first round pick—was the superior haul to that of Towns.
"I was kind of surprised over the last week at how many executives I talked to who felt like the Timberwolves won this trade," Windhorst said.
"I think what they are reacting to is the way the Wolves were able to rebalance their roster in this trade. Get Julius Randle, get DiVincenzo who helps them off the bench. Get Rob Dillingham some time, where he's not needed as much out of the gate. And also reduce their longterm payroll for a guy in Karl Towns who had a really big contract."
The addition of Towns figures to vault the Knicks into championship contention, though there will certainly be plenty asked of him on the defensive end. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves better set themselves up for the future, both financially and potentially on the court, too.
Of course, it's harder to predict how things will play out until games have been played. That will be the ultimate decider of a winner and loser of this offseason's biggest blockbuster trade.