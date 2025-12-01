SI

Fans All Made the Same Nico Harrison Jokes About NBA’s Two Players of the Week

Jalen Brunson and Luka Dončić were the inspiration for more GM-related humor on Monday.

Brigid Kennedy

The Mavericks fired Harrison in November,
The Mavericks fired Harrison in November, / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nico Harrison is no longer the Mavericks' general manager, but it seems he is still the punching bag for fans.

On Monday, the NBA revealed its players of the week for both the Eastern and Western Conference: the Lakers' Luka Dončić in the West, and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson in the East. And while any fan would probably covet having either of those two players on his or her favorite team, Mavericks fans in particular were devastated by this announcement, considering they, at one point, had both.

Brunson, selected by the Mavs in the 2018 draft, left for the Knicks following the 2021 season, when the front office let him walk. Dončić, meanwhile, a fellow 2018 draftee, was traded to the Lakers in a bombshell, trajectory-altering deal at the deadline last February. The scapegoat and the face for these decisions is, of course, Harrison, the now-maligned GM.

So, as they are wont to do, every NBA lover and Mavericks stan either poked fun at the announcement or laughed through the pain (depending on which community they identified with) by making the same slew of Nico Harrison-related jokes online.

Take a look at that response below:

Oh, Nico. You might be gone, but you are certainly not forgotten.

