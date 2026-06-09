‘Worth Every Penny’: Knicks Fans Have Zero Regrets Over Exorbitant NBA Finals Game 3 Ticket Prices

NEW YORK CITY — The Knicks’ playoff run to this point has been a joyful and largely smooth ride for their legions of diehard fans. New York hasn’t seen a loss since April and swept the last two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket before taking the first two games of the 2026 NBA Finals against the Spurs in San Antonio.

But only a lucky few have been able to witness any of it in person.

For as much (well-earned) discussion the Knicks have sparked with their two-month run of outstanding basketball, there’s been just as much talk about the incomprehensibly high ticket prices to see them play at Madison Square Garden. MSG is one of the most famous venues in the world, located in the most expensive city in America, and its attendees are largely made up of high net worth individuals for a January regular season game—much less a playoff game.

Finals ticket prices rose to outrageous levels once the Knicks secured their spot. After they stole two games on the road to come back home up 2–0? Those prices skyrocketed through the roof and into the stratosphere. Seats were sold for over $50,000; the team auctioned off a pair of tickets on Celebrity Row for a cool million.

It got to the point where Josh Hart was willing to address what he saw as an issue after practice on Sunday, telling reporters he thought the prices were “ridiculous” and pricing out the fans who have been waiting for this moment their entire lives.

But ahead of Game 3, several fans told Sports Illustrated they don’t regret a single penny spent on exorbitant ticket prices.

Fans dealt with enhanced security measures and spent thousands of dollars for a single seat to Game 3 of the NBA Finals | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“I told my dad, no matter what, I was going to this game. I was going to spend whatever,” Viraj from New Jersey says. He paid $5,000 for his ticket in the 400-level of MSG. “And, actually, the view is better than I thought it would be. I’m happy.”

Seated nearby, Jonathan from Richmond shared a similar sentiment.

“We just got here last night,” he said. “We came here around 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning. We paid about $3,500. I’ve always been a fan of the Knicks, and we had a really good opportunity to come up with some friends, so we decided we’d go ahead and come see the game.”

Did he flinch at the prices when he hit the buy button?

“A little bit,” he admitted. “But, shoot, they went up a lot. So it doesn’t hurt so bad now. It’s awesome. I don’t regret it at all.”

Steve from Staten Island was one of the lucky few to be gifted tickets and didn’t have to pay a dime to get into MSG for Game 3. He explains he had several friends who had to pay anywhere from $5,000–$7,000 for a seat on Monday night.

“If you’re a diehard Knicks fan, I get it,” Steve said, his voice dripping with the iconic NYC accent. “Those are absurd prices, but I get it. You want to be here, root on your team.”

Would Steve had paid those prices?



“Probably not,” he grins. “But listen, you know, I salute all these true Knicks fans out here that are doing it. They’re showing up for their team.”

David from Oradell, N.J. says he bought his ticket for $4,500. It was not an easy decision, even if he’s thrilled with it as we speak.

“I’d say I opened up the screen, like the option to buy it and closed it three different times before I actually pressed purchase,” he said. “And then when I actually bought it, I was just ... I didn’t feel any regret. I was so happy I did. I just saw Clyde Frazier. I got a picture with him. I’m having a blast. As long as we win, I think the price will be worth it.”

It’s a hefty sticker price but the sentiment was universal among all fans who spoke to SI: It was worth it. All of it.

“There was some small hesitation at the time we bought it,” Alex from Queens acknowledged; he and his best friend shelled out $4,000 apiece for two seats against the wall of the 400 section.

“It was very expensive. But now, looking back, it was a great decision. We used to come to games growing up, starting with the ‘99 season, and now we’re back here [in the Finals] 27 years later. It’s just a big full circle moment for us.

“I think it’s worth it. Every penny, it’s gonna be worth it. Especially if we win. And we’re gonna win.”

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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