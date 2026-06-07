Knicks Announce TSA-Like Security Measures at MSG for President Trump’s NBA Finals Game 3 Attendance

The Knicks have put new security procedures in place at Madison Square Garden ahead of President Trump’s attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs.

On Saturday the team released a memo stating that The Garden is ramping up its security measures and will be working in tandem with the United States Secret Service to ensure a “safe and enjoyable” experience for all ticket holders.

Among the “TSA-style screening procedures” implemented is a strict no-bag policy. Fans attending the game should also limit personal items to “an absolute minimum.” The Knicks recommend fans to arrive at least two hours before tip-off (8:30 p.m. ET) to account for transit times, screening and longer lines at entry.

You can read the Knicks’ full memo below, including a list of prohibited items:

President Trump confirmed his plan to attend Game 3 of the Knicks’ NBA Finals series against the Spurs at the invitation of the franchise’s owner, James Dolan. He didn’t rule out attending Game 4 on Wednesday night, either.

“The answer is yes—he’s invited me, I’m going,” Trump said of Dolan’s invitation.

The Knicks are set to host their first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999 on Monday night, with New York looking to extend their series lead after stealing the first two games against the Spurs in San Antonio.

The NBA believes President Trump would be the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. Trump, a self-described “big fan” of the Knicks, has already attended a number of high-profile sports events during his second term in office, including the 2025 Super Bowl and Daytona 500.

Trump recently addressed Madison Square Garden’s sky-high ticket prices ahead of Game 3 of the Finals and told basketball fans that they can watch it on television. As of Saturday, the get-in resale ticket price at MSG has soared to $10,000 with lower level and courtside seats going for much, much more, according to TickPick. MSG plans to release a batch of “fan-first” tickets on sale starting Sunday morning on Ticketmaster.

“It’s sorta semi-free to watch it on television,” Trump said, via AP news. “That’s the way life goes.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was “thrilled” that President Trump was attending Game 3 and reiterated that sports can be unifying in “our increasingly divided society.”

“We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

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