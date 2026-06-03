Spurs vs. Knicks Live Updates, Scores: Pregame Analysis Ahead of NBA Finals Game 1

At long last, the 2026 NBA Finals are here. If the NBA was allowed to choose its own matchup, Spurs vs. Knicks would likely have been high on its list. Victor Wembanyama, the leader of a San Antonio squad experiencing historic success for a roster of its youth, takes on the first New York team to make a run to the Finals in 27 years.

Both franchises enter the series red hot. The Spurs bounced back from a 3–2 deficit to take down the defending champion Thunder in Games 6 and 7 to punch their ticket to the Finals. The Knicks, of course, are winners of 11 consecutive games, dating back to Game 4 of their first-round series against the Hawks. New York also has the opportunity to win the NBA’s first-ever “double,” after knocking off San Antonio to capture the NBA Cup earlier this season.

Both teams are also relatively healthy. Of course, no one gets this far without some bumps and bruises, but outside of Mitchell Robinson’s finger, the injury reports for both teams are pretty clean. We’ll see if that leads to a physical series, especially on the Knicks’ side as they try to force Wemby away from the basket. Sports Illustrated’s NBA staff will have live updates throughout the game. Follow along below.

NBA Finals Game 1: Spurs vs. Knicks live updates and scores

How to watch Game 1 of the Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals

Wednesday night’s Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. ABC has televised coverage of the game, which is also available to stream on ESPN’s platforms, including Watch ESPN (with a working cable login) or ESPN Unlimited.

How did the Spurs and Knicks get here?

Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks against the Spurs, as New York seeks to extend an impressive 11-game playoff winning streak. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Spurs have been on the upswing since landing Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft, but few could have anticipated what a leap he and San Antonio would take in 2025–26. The Spurs were one of the NBA’s best teams all year, going 62–20 in the regular season, the league’s second-best mark. What’s more, they were a thorn in Oklahoma City’s side throughout the campaign.

San Antonio drew the Trail Blazers in the first round, dropping only Game 2 after Wemby’s exit with a concussion. The experienced Timberwolves provided a tougher test in the Western Conference semifinals, taking the Spurs to six games. Once again, Wembanyama’s availability was a key factor, as San Antonio lost Game 4 after he was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid. He avoided suspension, and the Spurs dominated the final two games of the series.

That set up a showdown with the No. 1 seed Thunder, with whom San Antonio developed a quick rivalry this season. It was no surprise that things went the distance, with the Spurs bouncing back from a tough Game 5 loss to take the last two games of the series, overcoming a tremendous game by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Knicks have been one of the East’s best teams for a few years, but did not have the look of the Finals favorite for much of the season. At 53–29, they finished third in the Eastern Conference, and, while a win in the NBA Cup previewed the team’s potential, New York didn’t always reach it.

That changed midway through the first round. Down 2–1 to the Hawks, the Knicks ripped off three straight wins to take the series, and haven’t turned back since. They swept the 76ers, who were fresh off an upset of the Celtics, 4–0, and did the same to the Cavaliers. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals saw Jalen Brunson lead the way in a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback, in which New York outscored Cleveland 44–11 down the stretch in the fourth and overtime.

Now, the hottest team in the NBA faces off against the Spurs’ young guns and Wemby, who may now be the league’s best player.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.