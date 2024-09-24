First Photos of Klay Thompson Working Out in Mavericks Gear Mark the End of an Era
Now we know what Klay Thompson looks like in another NBA uniform.
On Tuesday, footage of Thompson going through a workout with his new team emerged—and it's rather strange. The 34-year-old shooting guard signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason after spending the first 13 years of his professional career with the Golden State Warriors.
It's weird seeing Thompson wear a new uniform after being a staple of the Warriors' run to four NBA titles. Golden State selected him with the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA draft. During his time with the franchise, he was named to five All-Star teams and formed the "Splash Brothers" duo with Steph Curry. It's hard to think of the duo not playing together.
During the 2023-24 season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. He hit 38.7% from three-point range, the second-lowest mark of his career.
He's joining a Mavericks team that reached the 2024 NBA Finals but were easily dispatched by the Boston Celtics in five games. Thompson was added to help Dallas get over that hump.
Thompson moving on from the Warriors represents the end of an era, not just for Golden State but the NBA. The Warriors revolutionized the way the league played the game. Thompson was a huge part of that.