NBA Finals Schedule 2026: When Knicks and Spurs Face Off for Chance at Championship
In this story:
Party like it’s 1999. The Knicks and Spurs advanced to the NBA Finals.
With a dominant 130–93 victory over the Cavaliers on Monday night, New York finished off a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference finals and now is just four wins away from its first NBA championship since 1973. The Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals just three times since that ’73 title, losing in both ’94 and ’99. We’ll see what 2026 has in store.
The Knicks will take on the Spurs, the same matchup as the 1999 Finals which the Spurs won in five games.
The Spurs will have home court advantage in the NBA Finals because they had the better record in the regular season: 62–20 to the Knicks’ 53–29. Here’s the full schedule and how to watch the Finals:
2026 NBA Finals schedule
Game 1
Date: Wednesday, June 3
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)
TV: ABC
Game 2
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)
TV: ABC
Game 3
Date: Monday, June 8
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)
TV: ABC
Game 4
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)
TV: ABC
Game 5 (if necessary)
Date: Saturday, June 13
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)
TV: ABC
Game 6 (if necessary)
Date: Tuesday, June 16
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)
TV: ABC
Game 7 (if necessary)
Date: Friday, June 19
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)
TV: ABC
More NBA From Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.