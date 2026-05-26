NBA Finals Schedule 2026: When Knicks and Spurs Face Off for Chance at Championship

Party like it’s 1999. The Knicks and Spurs advanced to the NBA Finals.

With a dominant 130–93 victory over the Cavaliers on Monday night, New York finished off a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference finals and now is just four wins away from its first NBA championship since 1973. The Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals just three times since that ’73 title, losing in both ’94 and ’99. We’ll see what 2026 has in store.

The Knicks will take on the Spurs, the same matchup as the 1999 Finals which the Spurs won in five games.

The Spurs will have home court advantage in the NBA Finals because they had the better record in the regular season: 62–20 to the Knicks’ 53–29. Here’s the full schedule and how to watch the Finals:

2026 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

Game 2

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

Game 3

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)

TV: ABC

Game 4

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)

TV: ABC

Game 5 (if necessary)

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

Game 6 (if necessary)

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)

TV: ABC

Game 7 (if necessary)

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

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