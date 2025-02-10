Gatorade Celebrates Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut With New Hollywood-Themed Ad
Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening when the team hosts the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena.
Ahead of his first game with his new team, Gatorade, one of Doncic's many sponsors, released a new Hollywood-themed ad celebrating the next chapter of his career.
Gatorade shared the short video on social media, which features the renowned "HOLLYWOOD" sign with the L's replaced with Doncic's jersey number, 77. They captioned the video, "It's Showtime," along with a magic wand emoji.
Have a look:
Doncic signed with Gatorade in 2024, when he was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Now firmly in the spotlight of the NBA's most prestigious market, Gatorade is building up the hype ahead of Doncic's debut. The ad also pays tribute to the "Showtime Lakers" era that dominated throughout the 1980s, signaling that the tandem of Doncic and LeBron James could potentially achieve similar heights.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, at which point fans will have their first chance to see Doncic taking the floor with his new teammates.