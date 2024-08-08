Gregg Popovich Looked Thrilled Watching Victor Wembanyama at the Olympics
Gregg Popovich is one of the few people on the planet who could attend an Olympic event and look like they were prepping for a root canal.
On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs head coach was in attendance to watch Victor Wembanyama and his French team take on Germany in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic basketball tournament. Cameras caught Popovich watching the action and the expression on his face showed a man wishing he was anywhere else on the planet.
Video is below.
That is the look of a man either supremely annoyed about something. Or nursing a massive hangover. Then again, it might just be Pop's default look.
Popovich is sitting next to Spurs CEO R.C. Buford, who also doesn't exactly look happy to be there. The two men have helped guide the Spurs to five NBA titles and now have a budding superstar in Wembanyama at their disposal, you'd think they'd be happier to be watching him.
It's worth noting, Popovich coached Team USA to a gold medal three years ago during the 2020 Summer Olympics and was an assistant for the American team that took bronze at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. He's a regular at the Olympics, so maybe that's why it looks like he's bored.