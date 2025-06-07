Grizzlies Center Zach Edey to Undergo Offseason Surgery
Memphis Grizzlies All-Rookie center Zach Edey will undergo surgery to stabilize his left ankle, which he re-sprained during an offseason workout this week, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Edey's surgery will likely keep him out for the beginning of the 2025-26 season.
Edey's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN that this was the "best approach" for the center's ankle.
"After consulting with the Grizzlies and multiple specialists, we decided this is the best approach for Zach long-term as it gets him abck to 100% with no limitations. He will make a full recovery and be back better than ever."
In 66 games this season, which included 55 starts as a rookie. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58.0% from the field.