Ja Morant Out for at Least Three Weeks Due to UCL Sprain As Trade Deadline Approaches

The Grizzlies announced that star guard Ja Morant would be out for at least three weeks due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The news comes a day after Morant missed Friday night’s game against the Pelicans after his name was added to the team’s injury report.

Memphis is reportedly listening to offers for Morant ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 4, but his latest injury could complicate the process of working out a deal to move him. It also means that if he is traded, he has already played his last game for the Grizzlies.

Morant has now played in just 20 of the Grizzlies 43 games this year, between missing time for different injuries and a suspension. While he has indicated that he would like to stay in Memphis, Morant’s name is one of the bigger potential chess pieces that could be moved at the deadline.

He’s averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game on the year when he is able to get on the court.

