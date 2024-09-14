11-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Harsh Truth on Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday Trade
When the Milwaukee Bucks traded Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, many in the league thought it catapulted them to become immediate title favorites. However, many others believed that the Bucks would desperately miss Jrue Holiday's defense - that includes former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas.
During the newest episode of The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas revealed his thoughts on the imapct of Holiday leaving the Milwaukee Bucks. In Arena's eyes, Holiday covered up for the defensive mistakes of both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez - something that Damian Lillard can't do.
"Jrue Holiday's defense was all-world that made everyone think Giannis played great defense, and made Lopez," Arenas said. "Lopez is one of the only defenders that did not defensive rebound at all, and was credited as a defender. You took Jrue Holiday out and these two defensive giants looked horrible last year. Why? It's because Jrue Holiday played on-ball defense, and he netted everything."
It's not a coincidence that the year the Boston Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday, they immediately looked like the best team in the NBA and won an NBA championship. Much of that is due to the defensive gravity of Holiday.
"[Jrue] did everything that made the team look like a great defensive team," Arenas said. "So when, you take him out and say alright Dame... well, it's Dame's fault."
It's worth noting that the Milwaukee Bucks were injured in the NBA Playoffs and that made played a huge part in their early exit. However, no one can deny just how great Jrue Holiday was on the championship Celtics.
