3x NBA All-Star's Bold Kevin Durant, Rockets Prediction
The Phoenix Suns have been openly shopping 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant since the start of the offseason, and the franchise finally found the future Hall of Famer a new home on Sunday.
While the trade cannot be finalized until July, the Suns have sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the draft, and five second-round picks.
The Rockets were undoubtedly one of the frontrunners to land Durant, and they were able to get him without giving up some of their more valuable assets. Now, the Rockets have a very dangerous team, led by Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and company, to create a dynamic lineup.
The Rockets finished their 2024-25 season in second place in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record before losing in the first round of the playoffs, so adding an elite talent like Durant should make them even better. However, not everyone feels like they are ready to compete for a championship.
Three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared an interesting take on Threads, saying that the Rockets are still pieces away from competing for a title (via @nochillgil)
Via Gilbert Arenas: "The Rockets not in a position to win a chip next season even with KD they still need more pieces"
On paper, the Rockets undoubtedly have all the pieces they need to at least compete for a title, but anything can happen in the Western Conference.