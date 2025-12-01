The Memphis Grizzlies should be feeling good after winning three straight games to climb back closer to .500 in the Western Conference standings.

The Grizzlies are 9-12, placing them as the number nine seed in the West. They are also moving up three spots in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings from No. 22 to 19.

"The Grizzlies have won five of their last six games, improving to 5-4 without Ja Morant and establishing themselves as the league’s best sub-.500 team," Schuhmann wrote.

"With their NBA Cup fill-in games coming against the Jazz and Clippers, the Grizzlies are three games into a stretch where they’re playing seven of eight against that group that’s currently below .500. The one exception is their Tuesday visit to San Antonio, where they lost by 10 just 13 days ago, when the Spurs closed the game on an 11-0 run."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Grizzlies pushing forward in NBA power rankings

The Grizzlies are sitting above the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, the aforementioned Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards in the power rankings.

The biggest reason behind the Grizzlies' recent success comes with the defensive breakthroughs from the younger core of the roster.

"Cedric Coward and Vince Williams Jr. combined to make three big defensive plays down the stretch of the Grizzlies’ overtime win in New Orleans on Wednesday. Coward had a phenomenal block at the rim on Yves Missi, Williams stripped Zion Williamson with the Grizzlies up two, and then he deflected the Pelicans’ inbounds pass when they had another chance to tie," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Grizzlies have allowed just 107.3 points per 100 possessions in 293 minutes with Coward and Williams on the floor together. Those defense numbers have been much better (96.3 allowed per 100) in 153 minutes with Zach Edey on the floor alongside Coward and Williams. The second-year big man continues to be a difference-maker while putting up big numbers.

"He’s averaged 17 rebounds over the last three games, he scored a career-high 32 points in the Grizzlies’ win in Sacramento on Sunday, and the Grizzlies have outscored their opponents by an amazing 22.6 points per 100 possessions in his 203 minutes on the floor."

Doing all of this without Ja Morant is impressive. When he returns to the court, the Grizzlies will have the offensive spark that they have been missing, and it could result in the best version of the team that we have seen this season.

