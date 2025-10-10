3x NBA Dunk Contest Champion Calls Out Ja Morant, Zion Williamson
The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the highest flyers in the NBA in Ja Morant, as the star point guard seems to always put on a show with highlight-worthy dunks and circus layups that show off his absurd vertical. However, Morant has never participated in the NBA Dunk Contest.
The NBA Dunk Contest has turned from a star-studded event into a competition of bench players who, sure, are impressive dunkers, but do not draw as much of a crowd. With the NBA finding ways to revive All-Star weekend, they need to get stars back into the Dunk Contest.
Of course, one of the names that everyone wants to see in the contest is Morant, along with other high flyers like New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, and even Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James.
Nate Robinson calls out Morant
Three-time NBA Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson, who turned heads as a 5-foot-9 point guard with insane bounce, recently called out guys like Morant and Williamson for not competing in an interview with ClutchPoints.
"Back in the day, doing the Dunk Contest, it stamped who you were and what you were trying to bring to the table. Like, come on, man, you had guys like Michael Jordan doing the Dunk Contest when he was young. Like LeBron [James], he should have done it. Guys like Ja Morant, Zion [Williamson], why are you guys not doing what you're meant to do?" Robinson said.
"You know what I'm saying? It doesn't make sense. Like, come on, Ja. You supposed to do that rookie year. Zion, you supposed to do that rookie year. Come on, bro. The best of the best. Blake Griffin, myself. I mean, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Michael Jordan, Jason Richardson, Desmond Mason, Steve Francis, Baron Davis, Dominique Wilkins, they all did it. They were dunkers, and they did the Dunk Contest."
Even though Morant is certainly more of an in-game dunker, putting on a show with poster slams rather than the finesse style that many Dunk Contest participants use, it would be must-see TV if he competed.
If the NBA were able to convince some of its stars to do the contest, even if the level of dunks were taken down a notch by excluding non-star winners like Mac McClung, it would draw a much bigger fan crowd. Of course, at this stage of his career, it seems unlikely that Morant would participate, but the NBA certainly needs to find a way to revive the contest.