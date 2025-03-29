Austin Reaves' Injury Status Upgraded for Lakers-Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers have received a clean bill of health heading into Saturday night's showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Reaves has been upgraded to probable for tonight's contest between the Lakers and the Grizzlies after initially being listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Grizzlies have several players unavailable for Saturday's contest, while star point guard, Ja Morant's status remains in question.
Questionable: Ja Morant (left hamstring strain), Marvin Bagley (concussion protocol)
Out: Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL strain), GG Jackson II (assigned to G-League), Yuki Kawamura (two-way transfer), Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery)
Meanwhile, the Lakers have only ruled out forward Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) with no other player listed anywhere on the report after Reaves' upgraded status.
Reaves, 26, is currently in the midst of the best year of his burgeoning career. The former Oklahoma star averages 19.9 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, providing the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James with a quality third option on offense.
Saturday night's contest between two of the Western Conference's best is pivotal to the current playoff picture as both clubs currently sit with a 44-29 record, good enough for fourth and fifth-place in the west. Both the Lakers and Grizzlies are looking for a bounce back after both have lost four of their last five outings.
The Lakers and Grizzlies tip-off from the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.