Wells, Jerome, Small & Rupert's status for Grizzlies-Rockets: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch

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Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 23, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Space City Home Network (Houston)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis),790 AM (Houston)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (24-48) and Houston Rockets (43-29) meet for the third of four regular season matchup, with the Rockets winning the first two (124-109 on Nov. 5, 108-99 on Jan. 26).

The Grizzlies are 48-72 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 32-28 in home games and 16-44 in road games. The Rockets won the season series, 3-1, against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season.

STANDINGS STAKES: The Grizzlies enter the game as the 12th seed in the West, .005 of a win percentage point behind the 11th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and 1.5 games ahead of the 13th-seeded Dallas Mavericks, along with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

The Rockets, on the other hand, come into this game as the sixth seed in the West, 1.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and 3.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Javon Small

G Cedric Coward

C Taylor Hendricks

F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F GG Jackson

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson

G Reed Sheppard

C Alperen Sengun

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe

Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle

Javon Small: Active - Back/Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Active - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Doubtful - Ankle/Two-Way

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

ROCKETS

Steven Adams: Out - Ankle

Fred VanVleet: Out - Knee

Isaiah Crawford: Out - G League (Two-Way)

JD Davison: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Tristen Newton: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +14 (-110), Rockets -14 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +700, Rockets -110

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss against the San Antonio Spurs: "Bad start to the game. Thought our guys responded after that, made a decent run but today, going against the Spurs and Wembanyama, it was a riddle we couldn't solve, especially on the offensive end and just couldn't generate enough open looks or enough quality looks."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket