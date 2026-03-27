Wells, Jerome, Small & Rupert's status for Grizzlies-Rockets: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 23, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Space City Home Network (Houston)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis),790 AM (Houston)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (24-48) and Houston Rockets (43-29) meet for the third of four regular season matchup, with the Rockets winning the first two (124-109 on Nov. 5, 108-99 on Jan. 26).
The Grizzlies are 48-72 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 32-28 in home games and 16-44 in road games. The Rockets won the season series, 3-1, against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season.
STANDINGS STAKES: The Grizzlies enter the game as the 12th seed in the West, .005 of a win percentage point behind the 11th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and 1.5 games ahead of the 13th-seeded Dallas Mavericks, along with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.
The Rockets, on the other hand, come into this game as the sixth seed in the West, 1.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and 3.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Javon Small
G Cedric Coward
C Taylor Hendricks
F Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F GG Jackson
ROCKETS
G Amen Thompson
G Reed Sheppard
C Alperen Sengun
F Kevin Durant
F Jabari Smith Jr.
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe
Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle
Javon Small: Active - Back/Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Active - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Doubtful - Ankle/Two-Way
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
ROCKETS
Steven Adams: Out - Ankle
Fred VanVleet: Out - Knee
Isaiah Crawford: Out - G League (Two-Way)
JD Davison: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Tristen Newton: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +14 (-110), Rockets -14 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +700, Rockets -110
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss against the San Antonio Spurs: "Bad start to the game. Thought our guys responded after that, made a decent run but today, going against the Spurs and Wembanyama, it was a riddle we couldn't solve, especially on the offensive end and just couldn't generate enough open looks or enough quality looks."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket