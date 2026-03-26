The Memphis Grizzlies have clearly pivoted their thoughts to the 2026 NBA Draft will they will have their own pick -- a likely lottery selection-- and the Orlando Magic's pick which will almost certianly be in the top 20. This, is a good thing for the Grizzlies as Zach Kleiman has proven time and time again that his talent evaluation and the Grizzlies development reign supreme.

The team is young, without a true superstar --especially not knowing Ja Morant's future-- and is in need of a franchise altering talent. One that I believe could come with a top 5 selection in this years draft.

But before we get there, there are still games being played and decisions to be made, including a decision on whether or not to pick up the option on GG Jackson II who is due a measly $2.4 million dollars. An option, the Grizzlies should easily pick up.

In the wreckage of this season, Jackson has produced as he has proven capable of doing dating back to his impressive rookie campaign. The former second round pick is still only 21 years old and has proven mighty capable as a finisher, shooting 60.2% from inside the arc. Jackson still has a lot of room to grow to be a true building block, but as a finisher, and with his elite size, he can be a key role player for the Grizzlies as he continues to develop.

GG JACKSON JUST PUT VICTOR WEMBANYAMA ON A POSTER, THEN, ON THE NEXT POSSESSION, WEMBY GOT HIM BACK! 😳📸



ABSOLUTE CINEMA! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tQDv1yqnL5 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) March 26, 2026

In Jackson's last 20 games, the Grizzlies have struggles yet Jackson has shown exactly what he is capable of. In 26.4 minutes, he is averaging 17.2/5.6/1.9 while shooting 50% from the floor and 37% from three.

The growth from Jackson is real, and although the Grizzlies roster will be crowded with young talent, Jackson is a guy worth keeping around, because if not he will succeed elsewhere.

Potential Grizzlies 2026 Lottery Picks Scout Each Other Before Sweet 16

Here is some more insight from our team here at OnSi Grizzlies.

Adel Burton

GG Jackson is the classic height, weight, and speed prospect that GMs are looking for in the modern NBA. He is 6’9”, 210 pounds. He has a 7-foot wingspan to go along with the quickness of a much smaller player. When the Grizzlies drafted him in the second round of the 2023 draft, he looked like a steal. However, injuries and inconsistent play have made him an afterthought for most fans.



He is having his most efficient season from the field, shooting 49.9% overall and a mind-boggling 60.5% from 2-point range this season. His Achilles’ heel is still the 3-ball, where he is only shooting 32.3%. He’s a guy with that type of size and speed you would also like to see more from him on the glass and the defensive end of the floor. He is only pulling in 4.2 rebounds per game.

Tony Mejia

GG Jackson is probably better off in a place that believes in him enough to give him consistent minutes, but talent-wise, is effective enough to be a solid rotation player. He'll have to be given a specific role and embrace it since Zach Edey and Cedric Coward appear to be the main building blocks. Taylor Hendricks' role will also need to be defined and will likely affect Jackson's usage.